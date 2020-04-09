Kaye Lynne Becker Apr 9, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kaye (Greenfield) BeckerSeptember 23, 1938 ~ April 6, 2020 Memorial Service will be held at a later datedue to Covid-19 gathering restrictions. fayobserver.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Online Poll What activities are you doing to pass the time during the pandemic? You voted: Puzzles Watching various shows on streaming apps Taking naps Coloring Cleaning my house Going on walks Other Vote View Results Back Top 10 Most Read Stories 20th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Washington County Investigation into Carter Place outbreak under way Washington County Communications captain retires after 26 years with sheriff's office Blair woman sentenced to prison after probation is revoked Washington County Cattlemen announce scholarship recipients A little bit of Hope County restaurants see community support amid pandemic BCS searching for new high school principal, activities director Nebraska City woman wanted for passing counterfeit bills in Blair Parade of teachers: Educators visit students with tour of Arlington, Kennard Today's e-Edition Washington County Pilot Tribune