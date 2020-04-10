Kaye Lynne (Greenfield) Becker
September 23, 1938 - April 6, 2020
Kaye was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Harold and Sadie (George) Greenfield.
She graduated from North High School in 1956.
Kaye Married James (Jim) Becker February 13, 1960 they were able to celebrate 60 wonderful year together!
She loved nothing more than "Loving and having her family home and feeding every wild animal that lived right in her front yard."
She is survived by her husband; Jim Becker, children; Denise (Greg Craft), Todd (Karri) Becker,
grandchildren; Summer (Mark) Craft Mainelli, James Becker , Lucas Craft, and Joseph Dome,
great grandchild Lucy Lynne Mainelli, and bother Gary (Lois) Greenfield and beloved nieces and nephew
She is now reunited with daughter, Dlorah (Becker) Dome, her parents, family and friends.
There will be a private graveside service and the family is planning a celebration of Kaye's life - details following when we are all able to be together.
In lieu of flowers please send Memorials to the family in care of
Dugan Funeral Chapel
751 North Lincoln Avenue
Fremont, NE 68025
402-721-2880
We will be making donations to Kaye's fond charities.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com