Kathryn E Bauer

Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 90F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.