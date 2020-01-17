Kathleen Joyce (Canarsky) Martin, 78, of Omaha, formerly of Blair, passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2020, at Douglas County Health Center in Omaha. The funeral service was 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blair, with Pastor Shawn Linnell officiation. The visitation was one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Burial was in the Bancroft City Cemetery in Bancroft. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Blair. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft.
Kathleen was born Dec. 4, 1941, in West Point to Henry F. J. and Dorothea (Kollmorgen) Canarsky. She attended and graduated from Rosalie Public School in 1960.
She was an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blair.
Kathleen is survived by her sisters, Dorothy (Jerry) Harding, Janice (Steve) Pederson, Arden (David) Grimes; brothers, Henry C. Canarsky, Paul (Maurine) Canarsky; many nieces and nephews.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur Martin.