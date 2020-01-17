Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Periods of snow with gusty winds at times. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 32F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers by midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 15F. S winds shifting to WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.