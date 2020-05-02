Karl B. Lindholm, age 65 of Omaha, NE.
Born: November 30, 1954, Audubon, IA.
Died: April 29, 2020, Omaha, NE.
Preceded in death by: father, Knud Lindholm, step-father, Eugene Polhemus, brothers, Ed and Lee Polhemus, sister, Sandy (Rip) Green, mother-in-law, Donna Wagers.
Survived by: wife, Angela and son, Kirk (Debbie) Lindholm all of Omaha, daughter, Tina Lindholm of Bellevue, NE, mother, Soffia Polhemus of Kearney, NE, sisters, Betty (Steve) Streff, Susan (John) McAdam, Anna Midkiff, brother, Stan (Carol) Lindholm, sister-in-law, Vickie Polhemus, four grandchildren, one great-grandson, many other family and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Services Pending
MEMORIALS SUGGESTED TO: The Lindholm Family
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
Fort Calhoun, NE 68023
402-468-5678