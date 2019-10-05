Kari Lauren (McManigal) Firlik, age 35, passed away on Sept. 28, 2019. She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on March 14, 1984. She was married to Zachary P. Firlik. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry R. McManigal. Kari is survived by her father, Jerry E. (Stacey)McManigal; mother, Kelly(Karl) Bock; son, Jaden Roberts; daughters, Grace Adams and Faith Firlik; siblings, Tasha(Cory) Lighter, Kathrine(Kevin) Conger, Joshua Fattig, Katelyn (Brandon)Holthus, Sara Bock, Matthew McManigal, Patrick McManigal; grandparents, Herk and Beverly Ranney; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kari Firlik Children's Fund. Interment is in the Blair Cemetery.