Judy Minette Christopher-Wilkin, was born on October 29, 1945 to Michael Christopher and Charlotte Mackaman in Blair, Nebraska and died on April 7, 2020 at the age of 74 years while at home in Morristown, New Jersey after a two-year battle with stage IV gastric signet-ring cell carcinoma. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Judy graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology. She worked as a blood bank technologist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas as well as a breast cancer researcher at the renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
Judy married Henry DM "Mike" Wilkin on February 16, 1980 and had two daughters, Tessa and Mia. From 1990 to 1993, she made the most of her family's move to the United Kingdom with family explorations of the English countryside every weekend as well as taking horseback riding lessons and learning Pilates. Her passions included sewing, creating elaborately embellished bedspreads and pillows, interior decorating, and traveling abroad, including frequent trips to the United Kingdom and continental Europe. She volunteered at a hospice in Houston and remained a faithful fan of Cornhuskers' football.
She is survived by her daughters, Tessa and Mia, as well as siblings, Rocky Christopher and Joi Oppliger. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 40 years, Mike; and sister, Jane McCoy.
We ask that you share any memories, condolences and support on the Tribute Wall of Judy's obituary at www.campbellaman.com.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Judy's love of animals, donations may be made to Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) at www.houstonspca.org or Jeanette Hunt Blair Animal Shelter of Blair, Nebraska at www.blairanimalshelter.org.