Joyce Marie Clarkson

Joyce M. Clarkson, 85 years, of Arlington, NE passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont, NE. She was born April 3, 1935 in Wayne, NE to Eric and Vernice (Erwin) Nelson.
Joyce was a 1952 graduate of Concord High School. She married her high school sweetheart LaVerne Clarkson on May 12, 1954 in Colorado Springs, CO. She resided in Pilger and Wausa, NE for several years, settling in Arlington in 1980.
Joyce was a member of Arlington Community Church. She worked at Kent's Flowers in Arlington and Fremont and she took pride in taking care of the prize-winning violets.
She is survived by her sons; Kerry (Kathy) Clarkson of Wausa, Darrin (Julie) Clarkson of Scottsbluff, NE; daughters, Deb (Doug) Cunningham of Wausa, Tammi (Loren) Loberg of Norfolk, NE; brothers, James (Doris) Nelson of Laurel, NE, Dean (Suzanne) Nelson of Green Valley, AZ; sisters, Donna (Cliff) Stalling of Norfolk, Sharon (Fred) Herrmann of West Point, NE; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and husband, LaVerne.
Funeral Service is 9:30 A.M., Friday, July 10, 2020 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The service will be livestreamed at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Controlled visitation with health measures being followed will be on Thursday from 5-8 PM at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. NE.
Burial will be in the Arlington Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Arlington Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
