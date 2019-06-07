Jon D. Christensen

John Christensen passed away May 28, 2019. Jon was a resident of Diamondhead, Mississippi at the time of his passing. He was born on May 11, 1942 in Tekamah, Nebraska and was preceded in death by his parents, Mathis and Marie Christensen, sisters, Faye Widell and Muriel Meisinger, and his wife, Nancy Christensen.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer Mays (Tom), Erica Carter (David), and Dana Christensen; five grandchildren, Lauren Rogers, Jordyn Rogers, Claire Carter, Emily Carter, and Sandra Carter; nieces Margo Sherry, Marsh Walsh, Jayne Meisinger; and nephew Paul Meisinger.
Jon graduated from the US Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY, in 1964. He obtained his Second Engineers License and worked on a tug boat on the Mississippi River. After a brief career in shipbuilding, Jon transitioned to the energy sector, working many interesting and complicated projects, including a power plants in South Africa, Pennsylvania, New York, Puerto Rico, and Tennessee, the Savannah River Site nuclear facility, the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository, before concluding his long career overseeing quality for the Washington D.C. Metrorail expansion. Jon was an avid reader, civil war history buff, and had a private pilot license.
Funeral Service will be held at the Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home in Fort Calhoun, NE, at 11:00 am on Monday, June 10, 2019. In lieu of traditional remembrances, the family requests donations to the Huntington's Disease Society of America www.hdsa.org in his memory.