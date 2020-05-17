Joanne M. Holtman, age 92, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Joanne was born in Fremont on August 3, 1928 to Harry and Cecile (Nelson) Christensen.
She attended elementary school at Telebasta, ninth grade thru Junior High in Hooper and graduated from Fremont High School in 1945. Joanne and Richard (Dick) Holtman were married in 1949 at Salem Lutheran Church.
She moved to Arlington in 1957 were she was a stay at home mom. Joanne then attended beauty school in 1963 and started her own beauty salon, which she ran for 24 years.
She was an active member of the VFW Auxiliary in Arlington and Fraternal Order of Eagles.
In 1987, she moved to Fontanelle where she enjoyed the country living and worked part time for Fontanelle Hybrids. She returned to Fremont in 1995.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and their families, camping and playing cards. Before her passing she resided at Nye Square.
Proceeded in death by husband, Richard Holtman (April 2012); daughter Susan Hokamp.
Survived by daughters, Pam (Phillip) Mellegaard and Michelle (Eric) Hoffman; son Steven (Kathleen) Holtman; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
