Joan Schlueter

Joan R. Schlueter, 79, of Arlington, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born July 19, 1939 in Hillsboro, Kan. to Alex and Bertha (Kahns) Bernhardt. Joan married Jerry Schlueter on March 25, 1961 in Marysville, Wash. They resided in several areas in Nebraska before settling in Arlington where Joan lived in the same home for almost 54 years. She was employed as the Postmaster in Kennard. She worked for the USPS for 30 years. Joan was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the church choir, American Legion Auxiliary #71, and the Lions Club all at Arlington.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Jayme Schlueter of Arlington and Joyce Harper of Leavenworth, Kan.; brothers, Jerry (Beverly) Bernhardt and Dale (Janet) Bernhardt all of Marysville, Wash.; sister-in-law, Marlene Armandariz of Omaha; two grandchildren, Alexandra Harper and Murphy Harper; and eight nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Arlington and burial at Prairie View Cemetery near Washington, Nebr. at 1:30 p.m. following service. Memorial visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School or the Arlington Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.comReckmeyer