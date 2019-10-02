Joan Kathy Sevcik

Sevcik, Joan Kathy, age 65 of Fort Calhoun, NE
Born: June 25, 1954, Elmira, NY.
Died: September 27, 2019, Omaha, NE.
Preceded in Death by: parents, James and Josephine Schneider.
Survived by: husband, Vern of Fort Calhoun, NE, daughter, Corrine (James) Allee of Platte City, MO, son, Ryan (Elizabeth) Sevcik of Fort Calhoun, NE, sister, Mary (Bill) Obert of Minneapolis, MN, grandchildren, Isla, Annabelle, Wyatt, Brooklyn and Bennett.
Visitation and Rosary Service: 6:00-8:00 pm Sunday, October 6, 2019 with Rosary Service at 7:00 pm all at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Fort Calhoun, NE.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am Monday, October 7, 2019 also at St. John's.
Interment: Fort Calhoun Cemetery.
Memorials Suggested To: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 5011 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE 68132.
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
Fort Calhoun, NE 68023
402-468-5678