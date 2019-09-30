Joan Colleen Benson

Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 66F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.