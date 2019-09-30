Joan Colleen Benson

Joan Colleen (Killion) Benson was born on November 2nd, 1938 in Omaha to Maynard and Mosettee Killion. She passed on September 27th, 2019 and the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska.
Joan graduated from Technical High School in 1957. She married Andrew Gerken in October of 1957 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. They had two sons Jay and Andy. She later was divorced in October 1980.
Joan liked being productive and found the time to become a dental hygienist and worked several other jobs in and out of the home. She was a cub scout den mother while her sons were in cub scouts.
Joan married again on August 3rd, 1991 to Raymond H. Benson of Omaha. They purchased an acreage and moved to Tekamah Nebraska. They spent their days enjoying nature together and being involved in their community. They had a mutual interest in bird watching and found that their acreage was perfect for it. Joan and Ray so enjoyed their lives together they wanted and worked at sharing it with everyone. Joan was widowed when Ray passed on January 26th, 2009 at the age of 75.
Joan was active and spent time in the garden club year around. She had always had a very deep interest in gardening. She pursued becoming a state certified horticulturist. She loved talking about gardening and teaching it to others. Joan was active in several book clubs and was a voracious passionate reader throughout her entire life. While in Tekamah she volunteered at the public library to bring that passion to others. Joan was active in the historical society as well. Especially at Christmas when she helped decorate dozens of trees. Joan so loved being active that she even was taking Tai Chi classes. Joan was still meeting regularly to play cards and socialize with the friends she had made while in elementary school in Omaha.
Joan was preceded in death by husband, Raymond H. Benson 2009; parents: Maynard Herbett Killion 1981 and Mosettee May (Peterson) Killion 1997; and sister, June (Killion) Sexton 2018.
Joan is survived by her brothers: Jim (Anna) Killion of Omaha, Ray (Bert) Killion of Omaha; sister, Susan Crosby of Syracuse, NE; sons: Jay Gerken of Bettendorf, IA, Andy (Grace) Gerken of Blair, NE; grandchildren: Aaron (Kathy) Gonzales of Washington DC, Jennifer Gerken of Naples, Samantha Gerken of Austin, Shelby Gerken of Blair; great grandchild, Ophelia Gonzales; and many loving cousins and relatives.
MEMORIAL VISITATION: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 3 - 5 pm at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah.
BURIAL: Tekamah Cemetery
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS MEMORIALS: please make a memorial to the Tekamah Public Library in her honor.