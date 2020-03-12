Jeffrey Gordon Seitzinger
December 3, 1963 - March 4, 2020
He is survived by parents, Lyle and Sherma Seitzinger; siblings: Karman DeLuca (Paul), Krystal Seitzinger, and Jayson Seitzinger; nieces and nephew: Kyla DeLuca, Cassie King, Nickie King, and Trey King; close family friend, Christy Bechtel; and many other loving family and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, March 22nd, 3pm, at the West Center Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family.
Arrangements by:
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com