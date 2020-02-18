Jeanie A Molander

Jeanie A. "Scheffler" Molander, age 68 of Blair, passed away February 13, 2020 in Blair. Memorial services will be held Thursday February 20 at 2:00PM at Country Bible Church in Blair. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services.
Jeanie was born on October 18, 1951 in Jordan, Montana, the daughter of James and Opal Lyon. In previous years Jeanie traveled and preformed with her band Lyonhill. She later settled in Blair and was blessed with 4 children.
She is survived by her children, Emilee (Neal) Jochim, Eliott Scheffler, Alex Scheffler and Caleb Scheffler, Four grandchildren, siblings; Richard (Kim) Lyon, Jeremy (Melanie) Lyon, and Becky (Wes) Fisher, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband John Molander.
Memorials may be directed to the family.