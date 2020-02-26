Jeanette Wiese

Jeanette M. Wiese, age 78, passed February 19, 2020 in Omaha. Funeral Services was held Monday February 24, at 10:30AM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Visitation was held Sunday February 23, with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00PM at the funeral home.
Jeanette was born on April 27, 1941 in Omaha, Nebraska the daughter of Kenneth and Maurine Radler. She graduated from Blair High School in 1959 and then worked various jobs including time at Western Electric and D.L. Blair.
She is survived by her son Richard (Laura) Wiese of Omaha, granddaughter Krista (Sam) Ingram of Ft. Collins CO, and Justina Wiese, brother; Larry Radler of Laurel, MT, sister; Linda (Larry) McKee of Blair, along with nieces, nephews and friends.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents.