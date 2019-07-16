Jean Wenberg

Jean (Neuman) Wenberg was born on her family farm in Fort Calhoun to Anne and Buch Neuman. She attended Long Creek School, a one-room school in Fort Calhoun, with her younger sister Ruth Ann. Jean graduated from Fort Calhoun High in 1939. She attended Omaha University and then she taught at Long Creek School. Jean would talk about having to arrive early at Long Creek School, in the winter, to make sure the wood-burning potbelly stove was fired up, so the students didn't freeze. In a one-room school-house, as the only teacher, she had to be a jack-of-many-trades. She was the acting principal, she taught all grades, through the eighth, did yard duty and janitorial work.
Jean and her sister Ruth Ann headed west to the San Francisco Bay Area in the mid-40s. In California, they both lived with relatives while supporting the war effort by working in the civil service. Jean went back to her first love of teaching in the mid-50s in San Jose, later working as the school librarian. She was a charter member of American Assoc. of University Women (AAUW), a member of Soroptomists International, Delta Kappa Gamma, and the Foothill Club. She instinctively knew that true wealth can never be measured in monetary terms. She was the epitome of selfless, unconditional love. Her main purpose in life was to make the world a better place. She was a tireless advocate for education, especially for young women. She is survived by her loving husband Harry Wenberg, son, Scott Duncan and daughter-in-law, Inge Duncan; granddaughters, Tracy King and Courtney (Brent) Duka; and great-grandchildren, Cameron, and Andy Duka,
Donations can be made in her name to AAUWhttps://ww2.aauw.org/donate-gift-new/
or Delta Kappa Gammahttps://www.dkg.org/DKGDONATE/DKGDONATE/Donate_to_DKG.aspx