Jaycoby G. Estrada

Jaycoby Grayson Estrada, age 11 of Blair, passed away August 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Omaha. Graveside services will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29th with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair.
Jaycoby was born on February 19, 2008 in San Bernardino, California. Jaycoby will always be remembered as a young man who always enjoyed helping other, and with this was known to make countless friends throughout his life. He was a member of Cub Scouts Pack #558 and recently crossed over to Troop #558, service as the scribe for the troop, and recently earned his rank of Tenderfoot. Jaycoby was a natural tinkerer and problem solver, which helped with his time on the Destination Imagination team in Blair. In school Jaycoby was involved in band, choir and was looking forward to Student Senate this year at Otte Middle School. He will always be remembered for having a smile on his face.
He is survived by his parents John and Melissa, siblings; Seth, Alycia, Abbigale, Zane, and Malcolm, grandparents; John and Paula Retelsdorf of Omaha, Kim Cartwright of Oklahoma, Alan Pittaway of Ohio, and Anthony and Vicki Estrada of California, along with many great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Kim Pittaway, grandfather Brian DuBord and great-grandfather Ted Shepherd.