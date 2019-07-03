Jay E. Thomsen passed away June 29, 2019, at Nye Legacy Center in Fremont.
Jay was born February 26, 1943, in Fremont to Edward and Elois 'McFetters' Thomsen. He was raised on the family farm outside of Arlington. He attended Whitford School and graduated from Arlington High School in 1961. Jay began a long career farming, starting after high school with his dad and finishing when he moved off the farm into Arlington in 1984. Jay also worked for Valmont, mostly driving a local truck route and retired after 49 years.
Jay joined the Army Reserve in April of 1964 and served until April of 1970 in the 1012 Quartermaster Supply Company based in Fremont. On June 22, 1968, Jay was married in Omaha to Linda Hlavka.
Jay was very active in his community serving as a Lucky Livestock 4-H Leader and District 8 Civil Defense Officer. He was a member of the Arlington Community Church, Life Member of the Wesley Sperling American Legion Post 71 of Arlington serving as Commander in 1988 and 1989 and Chairman of the Arlington Veterans Club House Committee from 1990 to 1996. Jay had been a member of the Arlington Masonic Lodge until their recent merger with the Washington Masonic Lodge No. 21 A.F & A.M. of Blair, the Tangier Shrine of Omaha and the Nebraska York Rite.
Jay is survived by his wife Linda; brother Jim (Debra) Thomsen of Torrington, Wash.; sisters Miriam Landberg of Temecula, Calif. and Natalie (Gene) Wacholltz of Denver, Colo.; sister-in-law Brenda (Dennis) Roertery of Mineral Springs, Va.; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents; brother Stuart; and brother-in-law Gary Landberg.
The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Arlington Community Church, the Rev. A. David Paul will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Arlington Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Arlington Community Church and the Wesley Sperling American Legions Post 71. There is no viewing but the family will receive friends Friday, July 5, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Masonic Service open to the public at 7 p.m.
Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com