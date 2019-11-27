Janet Rae Mallette, age 57 passed away November 23, 2019. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home from 2 to 4 PM with a Memorial service beginning at 4 PM.
Janet was born December 8, 1961 to Jack and Gloria Pearson. She was a graduate of Ralston High School. Janet was married to Patrick Mallette on June 24, 1983. She enjoyed attending auctions and antique shows as well as restoring and refurbishing the antiques she found. She and Pat also enjoyed spending time with close friends Pam and Rich Vlcek at antique shows where they would sell their refurbished finds. Janet and Patrick were the owners and operators of Pat Mallette Construction for 36 years and also the Driftwood for 14 years. Janet loved attending her children's activities and never missed a game. Janet was an avid fisherman and enjoyed family camping trips and spending time with her grandchildren.
Janet was preceded in death by her father Jack Pearson, sister in law Crystal Mallette, father in law Pat Mallette Sr. and stepfather Ted Williams.
She is survived by her husband Patrick Mallette of Decatur, NE; children: Melissa (Brian) Rushing of Mondamin, IA, PJ (Cassie) Mallette of Blair, NE, Michael Mallette of Fort Calhoun, NE; grandchildren: Cora, Clara, Calina and Celissa Rushing, Harper and Whitt Mallette; mother Gloria Pearson-Williams; mother in law Helen Mallette; siblings: Denny (Lisa) Pearson, Jolyn (George) Kalso and Bruce (Tricia) Pearson; sister and brother in law Lori (Merle) Hansen, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.