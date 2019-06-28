Janet Foley died on June 25, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday June 29, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. Graveside services will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday June 28, with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00PM and a Vigil at 7:00PM.
Janet was born on a farm seven miles south of Blair on August 3, 1927. She was the fifth child of Robert and Alma Johnson Foley. Janet attended her first eight grades at Maney School, a one-room school near the farm. She graduated from Blair High School on May 19, 1944. She was an employee of Nebraska Public Power Company in Omaha for three years.Janet married Robert E. O'Hanlon in 1947 and raised Robert's two boys, Robert Jr., and Richard. Six children were born to Janet and Robert. Their names are Daniel, Maureen, William, Suzanne, Terrence and Paul. Janet and her family lived in Omaha, Nebraska, Park Forest, Illinois, Denver Colorado, LaGrange Illinois, Millard Nebraska and back to Blair in 1970.
She was hired by Blair Community Schools in 1971 to plan and create the original school food service program. Janet worked with twenty women from the area to make lunch for over two thousand students in five schools. She was Food Services Director for twenty-two years. Janet has had two books published including "The Three Lives of Janet Foley" and "Interesting Places Janey Foley Has Visited" available on Amazon.com
She built a home on the original Foley homestead that her Great Grandfather, John Foley, received from the US Government in 1870.Surprising everyone, at the age of sixty-two, she joined the peace corps and spent the next two years in Lesotho, Africa, where she trained and influenced people and made friendships from around the world that lasted a lifetime.When she returned to the United States, she accepted a job as Food Services Director for Jackson Hole Wyoming Schools where she lived for five years and retired at the age of seventy. Janet had a passion for travel and has explored sixty-five countries. For the last few years she spent the winters in Fort Myers Florida where her son Terrence kept a winter home for her.
Janet is survived by her Children Robert, Daniel, Maureen, William, Suzanne, Terrence and Paul. She is survived by eight grandchildren, her stepson Bob Jr.'s three children and numerous great grandchildren. She also leaves two Brothers, Jim and Jerry Foley and many Nieces and Nephews.
Janet had a strong connection to the homestead and died on the same land she was born on, which was her wish.
Memorials may be directed to the Siena Francis House.