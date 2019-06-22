James R. Tillotson age 77 of Blair, passed away June 19, 2019 in Blair, Nebraska. Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair.
Jim was born on October 16, 1941 in Hot Springs, South Dakota the son of Bartley and Marcella Tillotson. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Jim worked at the San Diego Zoo, was a sheriff's deputy and in later years a security chief retiring from Oriental Trading Company.
Jim is survived by his daughter Dana Holler; grandchildren: Rana Tillotson (William McKenzie) and Meghan (Justin) Clay; great grandchildren: Isabella, Clayton, Teddy and Jared; siblings: Lorraine (Byron) Horst, Suzy (Alvin) Gray, Bartley (Ardith) Tillotson and Doug (Patricia) Tillotson; along with many extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his wife Sue, parents, his brother Steve and his beloved dog Bartley.