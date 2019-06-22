Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.