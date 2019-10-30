James Paul Niebaum, 90 , of Missouri Valley Iowa, Fontanelle, Neb. and Carrizozo, N.M., passed away Oct. 14, 2019.
Jim had been a resident of Plattsmouth Care and Rehabilitation in Plattsmouth, Neb., for the past four years. He suffered from a variety of ailments associated with old age which led to his passing.
He is survived by his wife Patty, four children, Mike (Eunice), David (Colleen), Joel (Leah Kaye) and Julie (Niebaum) Rannells, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A memorial luncheon will be held for family and friends at Salem Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Fontanelle, Sunday, Nov. 3, from 2-4 pm. Interment will be with family members only prior to the memorial at the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Fontanelle. Salem Lutheran is visible on the east side of Fontanelle south of Highway 91.