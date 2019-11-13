Jackie L. Pleskac

Jackie L. Scharn Pleskac, 52, passed away in Conway, Arkansas on October 15, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Pleskac, III; sons Justin Swanger, Jake Pleskac and Ty Pleskac; daughter, Mikaila Poisel (Richie); her father, Verlyn Scharn; brother, Greg Scharn (Alexa); sister, Kristine McAllister (Randy); four grandchildren, Aleahanna, Aidryan, Bentley and Brecklyn, many nieces and nephews; and beloved pets, Coco and Roxie. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathie Scharn.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Ave., Omaha, Nebraska, on November 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Cremation, no visitation. Memorials to the family for later designation.