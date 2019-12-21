Jack R. Hawk age 83 of Arlington, Nebraska passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his home. He was born April 5, 1936 in Omaha to Allen and Mary (Campbell) Hawk. Jack grew up in Omaha and graduated from Omaha North High School in 1954 and later from UNO in 1960 with a BA in Engineering and Business Administration. Jack worked at Valmont Industries in Valley, Nebraska from 1967 until retiring as Plant Engineer in 2009. He served in the US Navy form 1954-1962. Jack married Lola Darlene (Taylor) on November 29, 1969 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. They have lived at Arlington since 1969.
He was a member of the Arlington Community Church and was a 32nd degree Master Mason and member of Victory Lodge No. 310 in Valley, Nebraska.
Survivors include his wife L. Darlene Hawk and son, Dean (Shelley) Wherley all of Arlington; daughter, Debra (Gary) Carlson of Elkhorn, Nebraska; sister, Mary Ann Pickering of Omaha; 5 grandchildren, Heather & Ryan Tovey, Lucas and McKenzi Wherley , Madison Baumert, Jaryd Carlson, and Jeremiah & Tricia Gillett. 5 great grandchildren, Braden, Peyton, and Kensington Tovey, Dominic and Myah Gillett.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alan "Wesley" Hawk, brother-in-law, William Pickering and aunt, Margaret Carroll.
Funeral will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Arlington Community Church in Arlington, Nebraska. Visitation will be Friday, December 27th from 4-8 PM with the family receiving friends from 5-8 PM. Masonic Services will be at 7 PM all at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Visitation will continue on Saturday 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. following services and a Burial will be at 2 PM at Hillcrest Cemetery, 5701 Center St. Omaha
Memorials will be directed by the family to Arlington Community Church and to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Online condolences may be left at:www.mosermemorialchapels.com
