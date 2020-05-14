Ivan Donald Rasmussen passed away on May 12, 2020 at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair, NE where he had been residing since November of 2018. Ivan was born on a farm near Orum, NE on September 11, 1924, the son of Carl M. and Carrie (Iverson) Rasmussen. He graduated from Blair High School in 1943. On July 14, 1951 he married Ruby Cowing in Fremont, NE; they had two children.
Ivan enlisted in the United States Army on March 23, 1945 and obtained the rank of staff sergeant before leaving the service. After the service, he returned to the family farm where he farmed for over 40 years; raising grain and livestock until 1995. To keep active during retirement he custom fed hogs for the next five years.
Ivan's enjoyed visiting the Blair Library and reading all he could about World War II. He loved visiting with friends, neighbors and relatives and reminiscing about his days in the army and could talk for hours to anyone that wanted to talk about anything related to America's role in fighting Germany and Japan.
Ivan is survived by his sons: Terry L. Rasmussen of Blair and Gary (Amy) Rasmussen of York, NE and stepson Clark (Clare) Cowing of Blair; also several nieces and nephews.
Ivan was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years Ruby, his parents, brother Clifford and sisters Evalyn and Marie who died of childhood illness; as well as sisters Loretta Pruner, Leola Case and Virginia Soll.
Memorial may be directed to the Blair VFW.
Private family services will be held with burial following in the Lincoln Cemetery in Orum, NE.