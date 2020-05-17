Private family services will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Service will be available to watch on the Campbell Aman Funeral Home Facebook page during and following the service. Burial will be in the Lincoln Cemetery in Orum, NE. Those wishing to sign the register book are welcome to call the Funeral Home to do so.
Online Poll
Top 10 Most Read Stories
-
Click here for Washington County election results
-
Health department identifies 24th COVID-19 case in Washington County
-
Blair Community Schools faces state aid loss
-
Fundraiser planned for firefighter, crane operator
-
One person injured after being pinned in vehicle following accident near Fort Calhoun
-
NDOT designates Highway 75 intersection a school zone
-
Deputies searching for driver, suspect vehicle in road rage incident
-
BREAKING: Youth baseball and softball, HS weight room use may return in June
-
1 injured in rollover crash off U.S. Highway 75
-
'We're here in this life to make a difference'