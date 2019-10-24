Irene Wallace Muhleisen
Jan 26, 1918 - Oct 18, 2019
Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill Nebraska Saturday October 26th at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Blue Hill, Nebraska. Visitation will be Friday October 25th from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. with family present at Merten Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Irene was preceded in death by her by parents, her husband, Clarence, daughters, Shirley and Nancy; twin sister, Evelyn Bock, sister, Zelma Hinrichs; brothers, Vernon Wallace and Harold Wallace. Survivors include, daughter, Diane Wallace-Reid and husband, Terry Dinovo of St. Paul MN, son-in-law Don Lang of Blair, NE; grandchildren, Michael Ragoss, Lisa Alfaro, Bradley Edgington, Andrea Nickel, Angela Guthrie, Dawn Hooker, Jessica Neukirch and Tyson Neukirch, 18 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Blue Hill, NE or the Macular Degeneration Foundation
https://macular-degeneration-foundation.snwbll.com/giving-portal
Condolences may be sent to the family of Irene Muhleisen
c/o Diane Wallace Reid
2006 Thure Ave
St Paul MN 55116.