Helen Louise Seefus passed away Sept. 9, 2019, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Blair. Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Blair. Graveside services will follow in the Blair Cemetery.
Helen was born Dec. 1, 1932 in Carleton, Nebr., the daughter of Harry and Ines Jordan. Helen attended Blair public schools and graduated from Blair High School in 1950. Helen married Chuck Seefus on Sept. 30, 1951. Helen was a strong booster of the Blair downtown shopping district. She owned the B & C Shop in downtown Blair for many years. She also owned Kids Klothes in downtown Blair. Helen and Chuck enjoyed playing golf at area courses. She also enjoyed traveling with close friends to play courses in many other states.
Helen is survived by her husband, Chuck; daughter, Jennifer Scott; son, Mark (Pam) Seefus; grandchildren, Stephanie (Randall) Andrews, Diana Seefus, and Ryan Seefus (Aimee Ramirez); and great-grandson, Findlay James Andrews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ines Jordan; sister, Norma Lippincott; and uncle Alan Lambert.