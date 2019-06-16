Helen Irene (Vlasak) Gilliland, 98, passed away May 27, 2019, at Crowell Home, Blair NE. She is survived by her daughter, Lynda M (Vlasak) Jensen-Hansen (Edward H.); granddaughter, Julie K Jensen (Jim Glass) of Colorado; grandson, Kenneth P Jensen Jr (Stacy Ludwig) of Spencer NE; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Celebration of Life 1:00-3:00 PM Monday, July 15th, at First United Methodist Church, 1656 Colfax St, Blair NE. In lieu of flowers, Memorials suggested to Friends of the Jeanette Hunt Animal Shelter, PO Box 223, Blair NE 68008, or Ruth Circle - First United Methodist Church, Blair NE.