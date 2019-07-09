Heidy Madai Martinez, age 14 of Blair, Nebraska, passed away July 5, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday July 12, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00PM with a vigil service at 7:00PM, Thursday July 11, 2019 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair.
Heidy was born on October 26, 2004 in Palm Springs, California, the daughter of Jose and Yeny Martinez. In 2008 the family moved to the Midwest where Heidy blossomed. She attended school in Blair where she was an honor roll student and was involved in band, track and volleyball. Heidy will always be remembered for her smile and her genuine love for all people and animals.
She is survived by her parents Jose and Yeny, her sisters; Jadin, Leah, Makayla and Makenzie, along with her grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.