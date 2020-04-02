Gwendolyn Anne 'Wendy' (Kelly) Keeler

Gwendolyn Anne "Wendy" Keeler (Kelly), age 60 of Omaha, NE.

Born: December 11, 1959, Blair, NE.

Died: March 29, 2020, Omaha, NE.

Preceded in death by: parents, Dan and Lorraine Kelly.

Survived by: husband, JB Keeler, children, Melinda Ballard, Adrienne Hooyboer, Daniel Hooyboer, Kaleah Del-Angel Keeler and Abbey Keeler, sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Mike Abel and many Aunts, Nieces, Nephews, cousins and grandchildren, Chris, Dianna and Brittany.

Celebration of Life service at a later date.

Memorials suggested to Charity of Choice.

