Gwendolyn Anne "Wendy" Keeler (Kelly), age 60 of Omaha, NE.
Born: December 11, 1959, Blair, NE.
Died: March 29, 2020, Omaha, NE.
Preceded in death by: parents, Dan and Lorraine Kelly.
Survived by: husband, JB Keeler, children, Melinda Ballard, Adrienne Hooyboer, Daniel Hooyboer, Kaleah Del-Angel Keeler and Abbey Keeler, sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Mike Abel and many Aunts, Nieces, Nephews, cousins and grandchildren, Chris, Dianna and Brittany.
Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Memorials suggested to Charity of Choice.
