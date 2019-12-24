Gladys Vera (Hazard) Jensen was born on December 24, 1921 to Archie and Anna (Jacobsen) Hazard on their farm in Irvington, NE delivered by her grandmother on the family farm. After attending Irvington Schools, she graduated from high school at 16. She attended Dana College in Blair NE for two years acquiring the nickname of Hap. She married Roy Jensen in 1941. She had 3 children, Ronald Gail in 1942, Barbara Ann in 1946 and Steven Craig in 1952. She worked in many restaurants including Kay's in Benson, The Old English Inn in Countryside Village and hostessing for many years at the Kiewit Plaza Club atop the Kiewit Plaza. Upon her retirement from the Kiewit Plaza Club, Gladys started volunteering at Immanuel Hospital while living at Immanuel Courtyard in Omaha and sewed with the VFW Post 2503 sewing group each Thursday. In July of 2015 Gladys moved to Crowell Home in Blair, NE.
Family was very important to her. After her parents' death, she continued the tradition of Sunday evening suppers for the family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her great joy, baby sitting whenever she was needed.
Gladys was diagnosed with dementia in 2007 and although the mind was failing the body was strong.
She is survived by daughter, Barbara(Duane) Moffatt, son, Steven(Moreen) Jensen: grandchildren Brian(Lisa) Moffatt, Stephanie (Lynn) Jensen Robbins, and Buffi (Mike) Lage. Also survived by great grandchildren: Drew Moffatt, Alex Moffatt, Zoe Jensen-Pickett, and Logan Robbins and sister-in-law, Darlene Hazard and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by son, Ronnie: parents: sister Opal (Hazard) Sass and brother Glenn Hazard.
Memorials are requested for the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department or VFW Post 2503 in lieu of flowers.
Services were held at Roeder Mortuary, Omaha on Monday, December 23, 2019 with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery in Omaha.