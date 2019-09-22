Geraldine A. Berlie, 93 of Blair, passed away September 19, 2019 at Crowell Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 22 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair from 5 to 7 PM with a Rosary beginning at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes in Ravenna, NE at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Rockville, NE.
Geraldine A Berlie, daughter of Rensselaer and Christina Hewitt was born on June 30, 1926 in Rockville, NE and entered into rest on September 19, 2019. She was the youngest of three children. Geraldine married Lawrence Powers on August 30, 1944 after Lawrence's death, she married Loren (Mel) Berlie on September 28, 1964. Geraldine and Mel owned the Poor Boy Shoe Shop in Boelus for 39 years. Additionally, for 35 years, they enjoyed being Mr. and Mrs. Santa Clause for the young and young at heart. She was an Eucharistic minister at Rockville St. Mary's and Our Lady of Lourdes in Ravenna. Geraldine was involved in the Grand Island Arch Dioceses deanery and the American Legion Auxiliary. She volunteered for the election board, hospice and the VA Hospital. In January 2009, they moved from Boelus to Blair. They were members of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church were Geraldine assisted with homebound Eucharistic ministry to nursing home residents.
Geraldine is survived by 11 children: Leonard (Patsy) Powers, James (Susan) Powers, Mary (Wayne) Flora, Larry Berlie, Esther (Roger) Adams, Linda (Delbert) Linden, Virginia (George) Burgess, Christina Powers, David (Nila) Powers, Charles (Sharon) Powers, Joan (Leonard) Jurek; 40 grandchildren, 83 great grandchildren, and 11 great - great grandchildren.
She is proceeded in death by her two husbands, parents, two brothers, and five children.
Memorials may be directed to the family.