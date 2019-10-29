Gerald "Jerry" L. Taylor, age 65 of Fort Calhoun, NE.
Born: April 25, 1954, Omaha, NE.
Died: October 27, 2019, Fort Calhoun, NE.
Preceded in death by: parents, Jessie and Ruth Taylor.
Survived by: wife, Cathy Taylor, Ft. Calhoun, NE, daughter, Tammie Henricksen, Blair, NE, son, Gerald Taylor Jr., Ft. Calhoun, sisters, Nellie Costello, Phoenix, AZ, Joyce Kay, Omaha, brother, Robert Taylor, Blair, sister, Susie Miller, Ft. Calhoun, brother, James Taylor, Omaha, sisters, Caroline Earwood, Omaha, Kathy Masloskie, Omaha, grandchildren, Christopher Lopez, Gerald Taylor III, Alisa Taylor and Owen Robinson.
NO VISITATION
Graveside Service: 11:00 am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fort Calhoun Cemetery.
Memorials Suggested To: The Taylor Family.
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
Fort Calhoun, NE 68023
402-468-5678