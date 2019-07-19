George Matzen

George Henry Matzen of Milford was born Feb. 10, 1947, in Blair to George E. and Marjorie (Gehrk) Matzen, the oldest of four children, and passed away suddenly July 13, 2019, at his home at age 72. As a young boy, he attended country school and graduated from Blair High School with the class of 1965. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for two years prior to being drafted into the U.S. Army and serving in Vietnam.
Upon his discharge, he continued his education by attending Milford Technical College, graduating with a degree in manufacturing engineering. On Aug. 11, 1973, he was united in marriage to Christina DeMay, and to this union two sons were born, George Alan and John Michael. They lived in Lincoln until George accepted a teaching position in the Manufacturing Department at Southeast Community College Milford campus, where he taught for 36 years.
Following his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two grandchildren. Over the years, he enjoyed working crossword puzzles, often having a great time competing with his wife for the best time to finish. He was an avid supporter and donor to the Nebraska Blood Bank. He was a member of the Milford American Legion Post 171.
George is survived by his wife of 46 years, Christina of Milford; sons and a daughter-in-law, George A. Matzen and John and Holly Matzen, all of Lincoln; two grandchildren, Julian and Parker; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Bill Jorgensen of Blair; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Donna Matzen of Mt. Vernon, Washington; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John DeMay of Lincoln, Michael and Riassa DeMay of El Cerrito, California, Mary DeMay and Tom Neylan of Mill Valley, California, and Jane and Rick Andreotti of Knightsen, California; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jake Matzen.
A memorial service was held July 18, 2019, at First Plymouth Church in Lincoln, with the Rev. Patrick Messer officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation. His final resting place will be at Omaha National Cemetery with military services at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family atlaubermoore.com.