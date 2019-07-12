Frances Brown

Frances H. "Frannie" Brown, 96 years, of Arlington, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Memorial Community Hospital & Health System in Blair.
Frannie was born on Sept. 8, 1922, to Arthur and Alice (Payne) Johnson in Fremont. She lived in Valley, until the 4th grade and moved to Arlington. She graduated from Arlington High School, class of 1940. On April 26, 1944, Frannie married LeRoy C. "Brownie" Brown at Santa Monica, Calif. The couple lived in Arlington the majority of their lives but also Fremont for several years, and wintered in Phoenix, Ariz. for many years.
Frannie was a member of the Arlington Community Church. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary since 1948 and a Red Cross volunteer. Frannie was a past Matron of the Sarepta Chapter #48, Order of Eastern Star at Arlington, and a fifty plus year member.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Iris Pflug; and brother, Arlyn Johnson.
She is survived by sons, Terry (Patricia) Brown of Garden City, Kan., Thomas Brown of Arlington, Timothy (Vanessa) Brown of Arlington; sisters-in-law, Irene Johnson, and Eunice Arthur; brother-in-law, Bob (Fern) Brown; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service was held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Arlington Community Church. Visitation with family receiving friends was Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Burial was at the Arlington Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the VFW Cemetery Memorial Fund, Arlington Community Church, or the Arlington Education Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com; Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 West Eagle, Arlington, NE, 68002; 402-478-4151.