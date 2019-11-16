Everett Holstein 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Everett Holstein passed away November 14, 2019. Services are currently pending with Campbell Aman Funeral Home. fayobserver.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Online Poll Have you decorated your house for Christmas yet? You voted: Yes No I wait until December Vote View Results Back Top 10 Most Read Stories Blair teen who gave co-worker washer fluid-filled Gatorade bottle takes plea deal Crash shuts down U.S. Highway 30 FCCS superintendent to retire Miss Nebraska visits BHS to promote nutrition Sold: Blair child care center to purchase former West school BCS investigating allegations against Blair teacher Jackie L. Pleskac Juniors win Arlington powder puff game again Expansion at APS — what could it cost? Omaha man take plea agreement in theft Today's e-Edition Washington County Enterprise