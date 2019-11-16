Everett E. Holstein

Everett Eugene Holstein, age 89 pasted away November 14th 2019 at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. Funeral Services will be held Saturday November 23rd at 11 am at First United Methodist Church in Blair.
Graveside services will follow in the Blair Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Campbell- Aman Funeral Home in Blair Friday night, November 22nd from 6 pm to 8 pm.
Everett Eugene Holstein was born August 19,1930 to Victor and Jessie (Marsh)Holstein. He grew up the youngest of 5 kids on a farm near Spiker, NE. Everett attended Spiker school until 8th grade, then went to Rose Hill Country School for the 9th & 10th grades. He attended Blair High 1 semester before his family moved to a farm near Arlington where he graduated from Arlington High. Everett met the love of his life Irma Holstein while attending high school in Blair. They would see each other at dances and started dating. Everett and Irma were married November 12 1950 and started their family on the Kennard home place of Irma's parents.
A few years later they moved to a farm west of Blair and raised their four children, Cynthia, John, Neil and Eric.
Everett belonged to the First Methodist Church and the Blair Grange. He served as a Washington County Supervisor. He enjoyed farming and raising pigs. He also enjoyed going on vacations with Irma and their friends and spending time with the grandchildren and great-grand children.
In February 2005 they retired from farming but stayed on the farm until 2014 when they moved to town. In 2016 they moved again to Omaha to be closer to Neil & Eric.
He is preceded in death by his wife Irma, his parents and parents in-law, brother Howard & wife Faye Holstein, sister Florence & husband Howard Nelson, brother Warren and wife Ruth Holstein, sister Hazel & husband Richard Appleby, brother in-law Vernon Arp, grandchildren Kiley Metzler and Jill Swanson.
Everett is survived by children, Cindy & Rick Metzler, Verdigre, NE, John & Mici Holstein of Ft Dodge, IA, Neil & Kate Holstein of Ft Collins, CO and Eric and Lori Holstein of Elkhorn. Grand children Evie & Caleb Hedeen, Amy & Matt Pottorff, Mary Holstein and Rob Martin, Lanny Holstein, Martha Holstein, Joshua Holstein and Jonah Holstein seven great-grandchildren one step-grandchild ,sister in-law Sharon Arp and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Blair or The Blair Public Library.