Eugene L. Jacobs

Eugene L. "Jake" Jacobs, 86 years, of Arlington, Nebraska died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home. Jake was born July 6, 1933 in St. Paul, Nebraska to Harry and Irma (McMillin) Jacobs. He was a 1951 graduate of Fremont High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from June 11, 1953 to April 30, 1955. Jake married Phyllis J. Kassebaum on October 11, 1956, at Lincoln, Nebraska. She died January 14, 2013.
Jake was employed at Gambles Warehouse in Fremont until retiring in the early 1980's. He was a member of V.F.W. Post #854 and American Legion Post #20 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #200 of Fremont. He was formerly active in softball, as a catcher. He enjoyed bowling and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Fan and Husker fan.
He is survived by sons, Mick (Mary) Jacobs and Jack (Shawn) Jacobs all of Fremont and Jerry (Sharon) Jacobs of Arlington; daughters, Vicky Jacobs of Arlington, Sandy Tedrow of Fremont and Jody (Pat) Mathews of Arlington; brother, Kenneth Jacobs of Snyder, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Joyce Jacobs of Lincoln, Nebraska; 20 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Robert; and sister-in-law, Marian Jacobs.
Funeral service, 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Dave Probst will officiate. Controlled public visitation from 3 PM until 7 PM on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial at the Arlington Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490