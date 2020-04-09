Eugene C Lindblad

Eugene Clarence Lindblad was born July 17, 1928 to Nettie (Anderson) and Clarence M. Lindblad in Brahm, Minnesota. He attended school in Brahm, took his bachelor's degree from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN and his master's degree at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. On June 30, 1956, Gene married Nancy Poling Hartsaw in Mt. Hope, WV. Nancy was a widow with two small children whom Gene later adopted. In 1957, a son, Alan was born, completing their family. The Lindblad's made their home in Charleston, West Virginia where Gene worked as a Chemist for Union Carbide Chemical Company.
In 1963 Gene accepted a position as assistant professor of Chemistry at Dana College, a small liberal arts institution affiliated with the Lutheran Church. He taught chemistry there for 33 years, enjoying students and colleagues in the work of educating and mentoring young people from all over the world.
In retirement Gene and Nancy traveled, bought and restored 1930's oak furniture and enjoyed their children and grandchildren.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents and sister Eileen. He is survived by his wife Nancy; sons Daniel (Susie) Lindblad, Alan (Partner Colleen) Lindblad; daughter Dinah Friedman; grandchildren: Dustin (Erin), Joseph, Grace, and Theresa Lindblad; great grandson Cameron Lindblad.
Gene passed away April 6, 2020 at Good Shepherd in Blair, NE. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.campbellaman.com