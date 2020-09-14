Erwin F. Siegler, age 84 of Fort Calhoun, NE.
Born: February 8, 1936, Wombach, Germany (Bavaria).
Died: September 11, 2020, Fort Calhoun, NE.
Preceded in death by: parents, Ludwig and Barbara (Kunzinger) Siegler, son, Stephan, infant daughter, Jessica, three brothers and two sisters.
Survived by: wife, Edith of Fort Calhoun, NE, daughter, Danielle (Brian) Johnson of Golden, CO, son, Patrick F. (Tawnee) Siegler of Omaha, sister, Elfriede Kasznar, brother, Josef Siegler, sister, Anna Siegler, brother, Oskar Siegler, grandchildren, Quinn, Cort and Conner, many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION AND VIGIL SERVICE: 4:00-7:00 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020 with the 4:00-5:00 hour reserved for the elderly and health impaired. Vigil Service at 7:00 pm all at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 215 N. 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023. 402-468-5348.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:00 am Monday, September 14, 2020 also at St. John's. Social Distancing will be observed and face masks are recommended. Funeral Mass Livestream at: sjccfortcalhoun.com
INTERMENT: Private
IN LIEU OF TRADITIONAL REMEMBRANCES MEMORIALS SUGGESTED TO:
St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue
or Donors choice.
