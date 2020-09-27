Ernest D. Ellis

Ernest Ellis, born in August 1944, of Omaha died today after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Cecile and Ernest J Ellis. He came to Omaha via Offutt Air Force base after joining as a young man. After serving a few years he was discharged due to an unforeseen medical illness. He made a miraculous recovery, married Pamela Leuer of Mallard, Iowa and moved back to Rhode Island before the couple settled in Nebraska yet again to raise their family of 5 children. He would become a small business owner in 1972 and continue operating Ernie's Repair Shop until retiring in 2001. He is survived by his loving wife Pamela, sons Mike, Scott, and Rob and daughters Sherri (Gautreau) and Tammi (Lawrence). Also, he has 9 grandchildren that range from ages 3-30 and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral Mass 10 AM Wednesday (9/30/2020) at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton Church 5419 N 114th St. Omaha, NE; Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Blair, NE.
