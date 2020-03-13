Emery Robert Lounsberry MMCM/SS Ret., age 73 of Blair passed away March 11, 2020 at his home. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday March 15, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair.
Emery was a beloved member of the Blair Community. He was always there with a firm handshake, sound advice, and willingness to give a helping hand when asked. Blair is saying goodbye to a true neighbor. He lived by the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife Patti, son David (Amy) of Omaha, daughter Stephanie (Todd) Gregory of Advance, NC, daughter Angelia (David) Woyak of Columbus, OH, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Community in Blair.