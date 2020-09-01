Ellen Viola Behrens
Buy Now

Ellen Viola Behrens, 91, of Blair died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Omaha. Ellen was born February 22, 1929, to Johannes Henry Bartels, Jr. and Viola Anna Sophia (Busch) Bartels, on a farm near Baldwin, IA. Throughout her married life, she and Walter worked side-by-side in ministry. Ellen enjoyed teaching Sunday school, Confirmation, and Bible Studies. She shared many fond memories of teaching country school. Her cinnamon rolls and other baked goods were enjoyed by many. Sewing quilts for Lutheran World Relief was her mission field. Ellen is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Walter Behrens, their infant son, David, parents, brothers, Earl and Harlan, and sister, Fern. She is survived by her children, Ruth (Jerry) Schmidt, Paul (Julie) Behrens and Lois (Stephen) Rasgorshek; grandchildren, Erik Schmidt, Karin (Bjorn) Broman, August Behrens, Sarah (Tim) O'Connor, Charles and Walter Behrens, Reagan and Jillian Jones and Mia Rasgorshek; great-grandson, Hugo Broman; brothers Donald and Frederick; and numerous other relatives and friends. Private Family Services will be held in Traer, IA at a later date. Memorials, per Ellen's request, are suggested to the First Lutheran Church, Lutheran World Relief Quilting Fund, Blair, NE.

fayobserver.com