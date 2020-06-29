Elaine C. Bondo (Rennerfeldt) Hoyer age 87 of Blair passed away June 25, 2020. Public viewing will be held Tuesday June 30 from 1:00 to 8:00PM with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Private family services will be held.
Elaine was born on June 11, 1933 in Omaha, the daughter of Elmer and Ingrid Bondo where she grew up on the family farm with her siblings. She graduated from Underwood Iowa High School in 1951 and then attended Dana College in Blair where she received her teaching certificate and taught grades K-12 in Cuming City for a couple years. In 1957 she was united in marriage to Harley Rennerfeldt and they made their home together in Blair for the next 40 years. In 2000 she married Mark Hoyer and they enjoyed traveling and singing in the church choir together. Over the years she worked at several places including Minnegasco, Nebraska Iowa Supply, Lee's Pharmacy, The Blair Bank and the City of Blair. Elaine later started her own family day care service and ended up caring for over 100 children through the years including her own three grandchildren. Her main hobby and passion was genealogy as she researched and updated records for her family and many others. She recently donated over 40 books of family genealogy research to the Danish American Archives here in Blair so others can enjoy and appreciate her work for years to come. Elaine enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her family especially camping and attending her grandchildren's events including baseball games, art shows, band and choir events & dance recitals. She also loved to see the family dogs whenever she would visit and get her Zoey smiles. .
She is survived by her daughter Claire (Gary) Ford, grandchildren; Justin Meyers, Joshua (Tami) Ford, and Alycia (Ryan) Metcalf, great grandchildren; Broden and Brecklyn Metcalf, along with many other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her spouses; Harley Rennerfeldt and Mark Hoyer, brother Paul Bondo and sister Phyllis Shavlik.