Dwight C. Meeker, age 80, passed away February 10, 2020 at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair. Services will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Herman American Legion Hall.
Dwight was born on November 16, 1939 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the son of Clifford and Mary Meeker. Dwight attended school in Magnolia and then high school in Woodbine where he played baseball. After high school he farmed for Kenneth Forsen for over 50 years; he also enjoyed working for Schmidt Monument Company for several years. Dwight enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, playing softball and spending time with family. In 2018, Dwight moved to Crowell Home where he quickly gained a second family.
Dwight is survived by his brother Ron Meeker, sisters Barbara Meeker and Donna Zyweic, along with numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Larry, Dale, Clayton and Merle Meeker; sisters: Margaret Kinsella, Lois Erixon, Darlene Forsen, Wilma Nodean and Maryann Farnsworth.