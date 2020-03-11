Duane "Harlo" Wilcox, age 85 of Kennard, passed away March 9, 2020 in Omaha. Visitation will be held Friday, March 13 with family receiving friends from 5 to 8 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 14 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Blair. Burial will follow in the Arlington, NE Cemetery.
Harlo was born on December 21, 1934 in rural Blair the son of Harley and Eva Wilcox. He was raised on the family farm south of Blair and attended Blair high school graduating in 1952. While in high school, Harlo worked at Conrad's station. Following graduation, he began working at Holmquist Grain which later became Mathiesen Grain. Harlo worked in the same building his entire career until his retirement. On December 30, 1956 he was united in marriage to Elizabeth "Betty" Killion; to this union two children were born, Kathrine Sue and James Dean.
Harlo was a longtime member of the Kennard Fire and Rescue, was a county board supervisor, and a board member of ENOA and St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Blair.
He is survived by his children: Kathrine Sue (Mike) Johnson of Lincoln, daughter-in-law Loretta (Kelly) Steiner of Lakeland, and Roxanne Nielsen and family; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; brother-in-law Neil (Lynne) Killion of Oregon; sister-in-law Mary Killion of Texas; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, son James and four siblings.
Memorials may be directed to the Kennard Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad or St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Blair.