Douglas "Doug" Appel, age 71 of Ft. Calhoun, NE.
Born: July 31, 1948, Omaha, NE.
Died: January 25, 2020, Omaha, NE.
Preceded in death by: father, Elmer Appel, brother, Sam Appel.
Survived by: wife, Patty Appel, daughter, Michelle (Ritchie) Nelson, son, Jeff (Ginger) Appel, all of Ft. Calhoun, three brothers, one sister, grandchildren, Nolyn, Kloey and Wyatt, Madison, Carsen and Lauren.
NO VISITATION.
Celebration of Life: 1:00-4:00 pm Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Fort Calhoun High School Maintenance Building (building north of bus barn).
Inurnment: Private
Memorials Suggested To: Friends of Fort Atkinson.
